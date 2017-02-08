Barack Obama Is the Only Person Who Likes That Barack Obama Isn't President Anymore: VIDEOS

On January 20th, Barack Obama left office. On January 21st, our nation fell into a state of chaos. Illegal executive orders were made and are now being fought in the courts. Protests have erupted across the nation. The future of healthcare hangs in the balance, and our current Glorious Leader is getting in screaming matches with the Prime Minister of Australia. I know I speak for many of us when I say, I wish Barack Hussein Obama was still pacing the halls of The West Wing and guiding our future. One person who definitely disagrees? Barack Hussein Obama.