Betsy DeVos's confirmation is a blow. But there is an important silver-lining | Lucia Graves

It wasn’t the outcome progressives were hoping for, but in forcing the vice-president to cast a historic tie-breaking vote to confirm Betsy DeVos, the resistance just netted its first cabinet battle victory.

The fundamental outcome, of course, was unaltered. On Tuesday afternoon, DeVos was confirmed as education secretary in the closest vote yet for one of Donald Trump’s nominees. But to set the bar for victory at denying nominees confirmation is to set the bar too high. Only one such rejection has taken place in recent history and even that case study was only as recent as the 1980s.

In eight years in office, Joe Biden never once had to resort to tie-breaking interventions to settle a deadlock vote. Mike Pence did so within his first three weeks, and he did so in a move that marks the first time in 240-plus years of American history that an administration has had to resort to such last-ditch measures to confirm its nominee.