When a president fights the law, there's only ever one winner | Richard Wolffe

Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Wed Feb 8, 2017 6:28 AM
Discuss:
There’s no point in judging Donald Trump by the standards of others. He obviously doesn’t care for ethics, the truth, allies, women or minorities.

So let’s judge him on his own terms, shall we?

There are three pillars to the temple that Trump has so carefully built around his most precious possession: himself. One is brand marketing, another is the masquerade of management expertise, and the third is the legal knowhow that props up the other two.

After just two weeks in the Oval Office, Trump has contrived to destroy his reputation on all three.

