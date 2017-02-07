Sean Spicer hits back at 'mean' SNL after impersonation

Sean Spicer initially thought Saturday Night Live 'crossed over to mean' after Melissa McCarthy delivered a blistering, gum-chewing impersonation of him.

But by Sunday night he was insisting that he can laugh at himself – along with the rest of the country.

The White House press secretary told Extra on Sunday that the comic actress should 'slow down on the gum chewing' and jabbed that her exaggerated caricature could have been 'dialed back.'

He thought the program was once funny but it had turned 'mean,' he said, especially in Alec Baldwin's portrayal of President Donald Trump.

Hours later he said in a post-Super Bowl interview with 'Fox & Friends' co-anchor Brian Kilmeade that the sketch itself was 'cute' and funny.'