David Beckham missed out on knighthood over tax issues

David Beckham was told to sort out his taxes if he wanted a knighthood, it can be revealed.

Insiders confirmed there was effectively horse-trading between a Whitehall committee and the superstar's advisers.

Beckham and his PR machine have been left reeling after Friday's release of 18.6million emails and documents hacked by the Football Leaks website from the servers of Doyen Global, the firm run by the ex-footballer's PR chief Simon Oliveira.

It emerged last night that Beckham was on the verge of becoming Sir David in the 2014 New Year's Honours list until a secret 'red flag' warning from HM Revenue and Customs sunk his nomination. Beckham's involvement in an alleged tax avoidance scheme had scuppered his hopes.