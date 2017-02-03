Kellyanne Conway made up a terrorist attack to justify Trump policies and people are mocking her for it

Senior Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway is being mocked after she seemingly invented a terrorist massacre to justify her boss's controversial policies.
Speaking in an MSNBC interview on Thursday with Chris Matthews, Conway defended President Trump’s recent ‘travel ban’ executive order which denies visas to visitors from seven Muslim majority countries including Iraq.
