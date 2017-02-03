Schwarzenegger proposes job swap after Trump takes jab at Apprentice ratings| VIDEO

Arnold Schwarzenegger has told Donald Trump that the two men should swap jobs so “people can finally sleep comfortably again” after the US president joked about his TV ratings at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday.

The Terminator star and former governor of California has replaced Trump as the host of what is now called The New Celebrity Apprentice. Before being sworn in as president last month, Trump attacked his successor’s ratings for the first episode of the show, tweeting: “Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT.”