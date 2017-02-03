When Trump supporters sneer at protests, what are they scared of? | Hadley Freeman

I’ll say one thing for Donald Trump, Steve Bannon and the rest of the goon squad: they certainly don’t waste time. Only 13 days since the inauguration and other politicians generally engage in at least some flattering foreplay before getting down to action – but not these bad boys, oh no! No, they’ve gone straight in and grabbed the pussy, just as they promised. Just look at how they and their cheerleaders deal with those who object to their actions.

The demonising of the media – that is, the parts of the media that were not founded by Bannon or Rupert Murdoch – is almost an old story by this point. It has certainly stepped up a notch since Trump swore on Abraham Lincoln’s Bible to defend the US constitution: in the past week and a half, Trump has started referring to the media and anyone who fact-checks him as “the opposition party”, while Bannon told the New York Times that the media should now “keep its mouth shut”. Old news, like I said, albeit news worth keeping in mind.