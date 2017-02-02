Newsvine

White House claims five-year-old boy detained in US airport for hours 'could have posed a security threat'

The White House has said a five-year-old boy was detained for more than four hours and reportedly handcuffed at an airport because he posed a “security risk”.

The boy, reportedly a US citizen with an Iranian mother, was one of more than 100 people detained following President Donald Trump’s immigration order.

In a press briefing, Mr Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer was unrepentant about the incident.

