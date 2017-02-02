Donald Trump breaks Medicare promise after meeting with Big Pharma lobbyists

After a week filled with executive orders fulfilling a large portion of his major campaign promises, President Donald Trump appears to have backed away from his pledge to let Medicare negotiate for lower prescription drug promises.
Mr Trump said that, after meeting with pharma lobbyists, he would oppose apparent “price-fixing” by Medicare, rather than working to stymie the industry’s grip on drug prices.
