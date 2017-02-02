After Democrats refused to show up for the vote on Cabinet nominees Steven Mnuchin and Rep. Tom Price—an obstruction tactic waged amid intense pressure from the left, which has strengthened in reaction to Trump’s absolutely terrifying first week—Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) has, as the Washington Post puts it, “suspended his committee’s rules”—what?—and advanced both nominees anyway. Quorum rules require a member of the minority party to participate in confirmation votes. Not anymore, I guess!
Facing Dem Obstruction, Republicans Ignore Senate Rules and Do Whatever the F**k They Want
