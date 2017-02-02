Newsvine

Mayor of Madrid compares Donald Trump to Hitler over immigration ban

Madrid’s mayor has compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler after he implemented an executive order banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US. 

Manuela Carmena said while she accepted he had been elected democratically, she denounced the US President's ban as a “violation of rights” and urged others to fight against the “complicity of silence".

