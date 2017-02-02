More terrorists are born in US than from countries included Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban', study finds

While President Donald Trump has been tweeting about the necessity of banning immigrants and refugees to stop an influx of "bad dudes" to the US, he might be shocked to learn that the highest number of domestic terrorist attacks in recent years were carried out by US citizens.

Information from Terrorism in America After 9/11 found that 190 US-born citizens have been charged with, or died while carrying out, jihadist terrorism since 2001.

That number tops the list and far outstrips illegal immigrants (8) and refugees (12).