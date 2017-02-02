What happened when a Donald Trump supporter 'told journalist to get out of their country' - in front of Trump

A video of Donald Trump ejecting a journalist from a 2015 press conference has gone viral in the wake of the US President’s divisive immigration ban.

Jorge Ramos, a journalist at Spanish-language network Univision, can be seen putting to Mr Trump that he “cannot deport 11 million people, you cannot build a 1,900 mile wall, you cannot deny citizenship in this country”.

Before Mr Ramos finishes his question, Mr Trump tells him to “go back to Univision”, adding “sit down”, before signalling to his security team to have the journalist removed.