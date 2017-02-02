Trump Voters Take To Twitter With Woeful Trump Regrets

It’s just over a week since The Don was inaugurated 45th President of the United States and that constant clatter you can hear are the pennies dropping for disappointed Donald Trump voters. Already.

Yes with historic unfavourable polling for a newly inaugurated President, most voters in a recent poll believed Donald Trump would prove to be even more unpopular than Richard Nixon.

And the speed with which Trump voters have realised that maybe they should not have voted for the reality TV real estate mogul is so breathtaking that a social media account @Trump_Regrets has sprung up to collate the anger building up on Trump’s favourite medium – Twitter.