Britain has values. We can't cosy up to a nation that scorns them | Zoe Williams

Theresa May changed her mind about Donald Trump’s border policy because “events overtook” her. She failed to lodge any meaningful objection to his religious discrimination because she was “tired”, because she’d been “incommunicado during her flight”. She held Trump’s hand because he’s afraid of heights and her father is a vicar. She had some big wins – she elicited from a man of no character the promise that, even though he believed in torture, he wouldn’t actually try it.

The arguments put forward in defence of May’s minibreak with the autocrats have been so bizarre, so feeble, so morally vacuous, so far outside any reasonable account of successful diplomatic relations, that to respond to them one by one would be to miss the only thing that is important.

A prime minister with a moral compass wouldn’t be buffeted this way and that by events, timings, optics, communications, etiquette. She would know the difference between a refugee and a terrorist, a Muslim and a criminal, because she would know right from wrong.