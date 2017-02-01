What we're witnessing is a stress test of the US constitution | Mary Dejevsky

Viewed – with amazement and concern – from Europe, the events of the past 24 hours have an obvious explanation. The Americans elect a reality TV star to the highest office in the land, and this is what they get: an individual as strong-willed, deed-driven and capricious as his media persona, who hesitates not a moment before telling a senior law officer who has crossed him that she is fired.

But something more interesting – and perhaps in the end more productive – is surely going on. What we are watching, while resembling in many ways reality TV, is an accelerated, distilled working out of the US constitution – a constitution that this untutored president is stress-testing to its limits.