London Mayor, Sadiq Khan slams Donald Trump's Muslim travel ban as 'shameful and cruel'

Sadiq Khan has condemned Donald Trump’s ban on people from certain countries entering the United States as “shameful and cruel”.

The Mayor of London released a statement on Sunday slamming the president’s controversial policy which blocks entry to refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

President Trump’s executive order banned Syrian refugees indefinitely and included a 90-day block on travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia coming into the US.

But Mr Khan, London’s first Muslim mayor, said the new policy “flies in the face of the values of freedom”.