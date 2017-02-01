Ellen DeGeneres uses Finding Dory to criticise Donald Trump's Muslim ban

Ellen DeGeneres has addressed Donald Trump's Muslim ban on her chat show in touching form without even mentioning the President's name.

In a segment from an episode airing tonight (31 January), the host expressed her sentiments about Trump's new ruling through Pixar's Finding Dory, the film he screened at the White House for staffers shortly after announcing the ban which has left nationals of seven Muslim countries unable to enter America.

Noting how she doesn't get political, DeGeneres went on to discuss the film which follows her titular character on an odyssey from Australia to America as she attempts to reunite with her parents.