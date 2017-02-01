'No Trump! No KKK! No fascist USA!' – the punk chant that soundtracks the protests

There were many chants at the anti-Trump demonstration outside Downing Street on Monday night, but one was particularly satisfying. It has a bracing staccato energy, like a weaponised cheerleader chant, and it has already been heard at protests across the US: “No Trump! No KKK! No fascist USA!” Try it. It feels good.

The chant’s popularity took off at the American Music awards last November, 12 days after the US election. Midway through a furious performance of their single Bang Bang, the politically minded band Green Day broke the song down to a tense dirge and frontman Billie Joe Armstrong barked the chant six times. “We didn’t rehearse it,” he said later. “We’re just as much in shock as everybody else is about this.” He also clarified that the chant originated more than 30 years earlier with the band MDC.