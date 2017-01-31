Newsvine

Thousands descend on Downing Street amid global protests at Donald Trump's travel ban

Thousands of people have demonstrated across Britain in protest at US President Donald Trump's immigration ban.

In London, MPs held an emergency debate on Mr Trump's executive order, while Whitehall was turned into a sea of placards as thousands gathered in Downing Street.

The rally took place at the gates of the Prime Minister’s office, where activists bore placards and shouted slogans against the ban.

