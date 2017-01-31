The rule of law is undergoing a "major breakdown", according to a former member of staff at the Department of Justice.
Donald Trump's decision to fire attorney general Sally Yates – who was forced out after questioning whether the controversial Muslim ban is legal, and refusing to defend it in court – violates a "principle that everything else in our democracy depends on", according to Matthew Miller. Mr Miller served as director of public affairs at the US DoJ, and echoed the opinions of a range of commentators in criticising the decision to sack Ms Yates.
Donald Trump firing Attorney General Sally Yates has led to breakdown of rule of law, say legal experts
