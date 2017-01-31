We need a Dump Trump foreign policy – otherwise the UK faces catastrophe | Paul Mason

When I saw the closeup of Donald Trump’s weak orange hand pressed into Theresa May’s cold, white one, I understood what Britain has become. Not so much Little Britain as Lost Britain.

She had gone to Washington to salvage the “special relationship”, weeks after the true special relationship – between Trump and Nigel Farage – was proclaimed. What she found was a man committed to destroying the global order but who may be frightened of stairs.

Consider the topography of the new global situation: a multilateral system, based on global institutions that functioned badly, is becoming a great power system in which global institutions will be paralysed.