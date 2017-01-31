Newsvine

California state senator demands to see Melania Trump's immigration documents

A California state senator has called for the White House to release Melania Trump’s immigration documents as part of an objection to President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

Nancy Skinner, a Democrat, made the call in reaction to the leader’s executive order to restrict funds to “sanctuary cities”— areas controlled by local authorities that refuse to enforce federal immigration policies.

