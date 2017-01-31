A California state senator has called for the White House to release Melania Trump’s immigration documents as part of an objection to President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies.
Nancy Skinner, a Democrat, made the call in reaction to the leader’s executive order to restrict funds to “sanctuary cities”— areas controlled by local authorities that refuse to enforce federal immigration policies.
California state senator demands to see Melania Trump's immigration documents
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Jan 31, 2017 4:29 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment