PIERS MORGAN on Trump's immigration ban

This is wrong.

Whichever way President Trump tries to justify his executive order on banning immigrants and refugees from seven war-ravaged countries, it makes no sense.

The facts, alternate or otherwise, speak for themselves:

Nobody from any of those predominantly Muslim countries – Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen - has committed a terror attack on US mainland.

The perpetrators of the two major Islamic extremist terror attacks in New York on 9/11 and more recently in San Bernadino, came from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Lebanon and Pakistan.

Yet, perversely, none of these countries are on the banned list.

