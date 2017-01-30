Article: Trump violates 'the supreme law of the land' in first week: Impeach now

Our current ruler, who governs without consent, has violated the Geneva Accords, which according to the Constitution, are "the supreme law of the land," on two counts:

1. He has issued orders to turn back refugees from Central America who are fleeing violence

2. He has banned refugees from 7 war torn nations.

The Geneva Accords, which the US has ratified and which is, therefore, the law of the land, makes denying protection to those fleeing wars and violence on humanitarian grounds a grave crime.