ATrump's DAPL Memorandum: The End of Rule of Law?

"Rule of law" assumes that law should govern a nation rather than the personal desire of a government official. Rachel Klienfeld Belton, a legal scholar and Director of the Truman National Security Project writes that rule of law in a democracy is identified by "the efficient and predictable application of justice and the protection of human rights." On January 24th, 2017, Trump signed an executive order that seems to violate such a "predictable application." Between now and February 20th we have an window of opportunity to help determine if history will consider this "Presidential Memorandum Regarding Construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline" and its outcomes as abiding by rule of law or not. If it is actually successful in countering the existing order for an Environmental Impact Study (EIS) as directed in the December 4th memorandum by the Army's Assistant Secretary of its Office of Civil Works, I propose that the United States is at serious risk of moving in essene from the mirage of democracy we still have to a blatant dictatorship. To help prevent this many citizens must accept the invitation to " help identify potential issues, concerns, and reasonable alternatives." The public comment period began on Jan. 18; comments can be submitted until Feb. 20.)(See below for details about how to do this* and also about the government register's website for it not working, requiring emails that might not be made public.)

If enough of us do submit comments that tell the the Army Corps of Engineers (ACE) and the Office of Civil Works about legitimate concerns regarding the risks to the Missouri River and the life surrounding it, there is the possibility of giving hired functionaries, even those selected by the Trump administration, the courage to defy Trump's "official" claim that the pipeline is for the public good. And be sure to mention the impact on climate change. If we also say that the project will seriously impact climate change via the burning of the oil the pipeline will deliver, we could place an unpredented factor into ACE's future decision-making about pipelines across the country.