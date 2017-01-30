The Guardian view on the Trump-May meeting: they are playing with fire | Editorial

Most of Theresa May’s visit to the United States this week followed a fairly familiar pattern for such trips. Except for one thing. The press conference between the prime minister and Donald Trump in the White House today was an off-the-scale risk. Politically, it was a dash across sniper’s alley. Mr Trump might again say something new and shocking. Mrs May would have to respond. Not surprisingly, there was doubt about whether there would even be a press conference. Rightly, it went ahead. The stakes for both leaders were very high and different. But they got safely to the other side.

The dangers all concerned Mr Trump. He duly said some provocative things and some embarrassing ones. He repeated his support for waterboarding and torture, several times, which was shameful. He said he was up for a great relationship with Vladimir Putin, which Mrs May was not. He was rude about Mexico. He was angry, with a smile on his face, with the BBC’s political editor. His performance was a reminder of the immense damage his election has already done to America and its place in the world. But he said nothing new that will