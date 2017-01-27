Donald Trump’s “emotional maturity [and] stability” are being discussed in private by senior members of his own political party, according to veteran Washington journalist Carl Bernstein, in a turn of events he has described as unprecedented.
Bernstein was speaking on CNN late on Wednesday night, when he revealed there was “open discussion” among Republicans about Mr Trump’s fitness to rule.
Republicans are openly considering Donald Trump's 'emotional stability', says Carl Bernstein
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jan 27, 2017 7:50 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment