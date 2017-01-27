Trump's lies are delusional. But the dangers they pose are now very real | Richard Wolffe

Let us count the ways Donald Trump lies. He lies about the crowd size at his own inauguration, but that isn’t enough. His lies are so transparent that he stages a fake crowd of stooge supporters at the CIA to applaud his own lies about the crowd. In another country, which Trump rather admires, you’d call this a Potemkin village. But this took place at the CIA, which Trump previously accused of recreating Nazi Germany because they were investigating his Russian dependencies.

Trump lies that he loves the CIA, that the press fabricated the dispute, and that he never had any dealings with Russia. Who needs a lie detector test when you can just watch the president’s lips flapping?