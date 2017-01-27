Dear Prime Minister, Please Don't Go Cap-in-Hand To Mr Trump. We are not desperate!

This is a special appeal to Theresa May, the British Prime Minister, and also my local MP, who is currently basking in the questionable glory of being the first world leader to meet Donald Trump after his taking office. It is easy to overlook the extreme danger in these circumstances that lurk behind a seemingly unstable, unpredictable, and diplomatically inept president, who seems to have little respect for anyone, not even himself.

But let’s look at what he appears to stand for so far:

Negativity and confrontation. Almost all of his executive orders will have negative consequences for an awful lot of people. To also start a presidential term of office being so confrontational towards one’s neighbour (Mexico), before even a peaceful discussion, is not only foolhardy, but truly dangerous. Disrespect for women and their needs. If one forgets his offensive comments for this gender, one only has to look at the earliest executive order he signed - to defund abortion advice across the world. To emphasise his new found power, it was signed in the company of ALL MALES, effectively controlling women, while robbing them of a voice too. An isolationist and punitive approach to government: For Mr Trump, it seems to be all about punishing someone or something - whether through imposing import/export taxes, penalising businesses, punishing women, looking inwards instead of outwards, and intent on proving who can be more macho in dealing with other countries. There is nothing about empowering, motivating or encouraging in any of his language, or actions. An exclusionist approach to global travel and interaction: Already, he has restricted Muslims from certain countries, making it much harder for ordinary citizens to travel and go about their business - effectively imposing collective blame and responsibility for the actions of a few fanatics. At the stroke of a pen, depriving them of their individuality and right to their own choices - simply because they share a mutual religion. Taking America back to the Middle Ages on Torture and cruelty: His belief that torture works, and should be revived is rather frightening in a world trying to exercise civility in the face of constant barbarism by a few extremists. How do we defeat such violence and disregard with similar barbarism of our own? How can we claim the high moral ground if we are also doing the same thing? Gagging free speech, suppressing the media, and crushing dissent when he doesn’t hear what he wants. That does not suggest the actions of the leader of the most powerful country in the world, but the makings of a tinpot dictator who listens to no one but himself, and behaves petulantly when he hears something he doesn’t like.

I could go on, but those important points demonstrate why, in your bid to seek greater trade with America, much caution would be advised. You need to ask yourself two questions before you negotiate:

a. Does Britain share those listed values, and would we be expected to help him uphold them, or put them into effect?

b. Is that the kind of approach we would wish to share, or emulate?

Those questions need urgent clarification, because unless you can answer YES to them, what Mr Trump might want in return for a mutually agreeable trade deal could be something that could cost the UK far more in long term integrity, credibility, and trust.

The main fact to bear in mind is that the UK might be leaving the European Union, but it is not desperate. We are quite adept at looking after ourselves and setting the precedents. For such a small country, our size has never inhibited our pioneering zeal, innovative skills, and positive human values. We have got ourselves out of many tight corners before. We can do it again. That is why, at this time of transition from one social state to another, it is important to remember that at one time in the 20th century, the UK directly influenced over a quarter of the world. Leadership and Resilience are our middle names. We really don’t need to become negative, inward-looking, xenophobic, and discriminatory - or be anyone's poodle - to achieve our goals.

Of course, we need a good, and mutually enjoyable, relationship with our long term ally, the USA. What we don’t need is a trade deal at any cost that will compromise who we are, while restricting our actions and progress.

Your own wise words about Mr Putin could also come in useful when negotiating with Mr Trump:

Do engage, by all means, but beware!