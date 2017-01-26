Bill Kintner, a Republican state legislator from Nebraska, has resigned after he was caught retweeting comments that suggested Women’s March protesters were too unattractive to be sexually assaulted.
The 56-year-old lawmaker held a news conference in the state Capitol Wednesday to announce his decision to step down after 12 years in office. However, he declined to answer questions and did not apologize for his tweets.
US politician resigns over tweet saying Women's March protesters are too ugly to be sexual assault victims
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jan 26, 2017 4:26 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment