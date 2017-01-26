There are two types of men.
There's the guy who'll hold the door open for you, introduce you to his friends rather than leaving you out of the conversation, and possibly even offer his coat if you're feeling chilly.
And then there's the guy who'll just march ahead, ignore you and forget about you momentarily while he basks in attention.
Presenting exhibits A and B.
The difference between Barack Obama and Donald Trump in two videos
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jan 26, 2017 4:18 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment