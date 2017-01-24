Should I abandon my son to my alcoholic husband? | Mariella Frostrup

The dilemma

I have been married to my alcoholic husband for 14 years. We have a 13-year-old son, and two older kids from my previous marriage. I had an affair with a black man from 2007 until 2009. I had kept it a secret from my husband until he found out from my diary in 2010. Since then he has started drinking three or four bottles of wine a night and blames his drinking on me. He has been hospitalised and in rehab many times for his alcoholism.

Our son is suffering because when my husband drinks he gets aggressive and my son has to stand between us to stop him hitting me. I have seriously thought about leaving without a trace. Maybe my son will be happier without a mother who is so pathetic.

Mariella replies: The current problems in your relationship are definitely connected to your husband’s alcoholism, but overshadowing all of them is the physical threat you are under. I’m surprised it took you so many paragraphs before mentioning his violence towards you.