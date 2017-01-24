Civil Rights, LGBT Pages Erased from White House Website

Within minutes of swearing to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, Donald Trump’s White House on Friday scrubbed all references to LGBT rights, deleted the civil rights page and erased any mention of climate change.

Meanwhile, a new page, “Standing Up For Our Law Enforcement Community,” made its debut, saying “The dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America is wrong. The Trump Administration will end it.”

A report called “Advancing LGBT Workplace Rights” also disappeared from the Department of Labor website. Trump has previously said he opposes same-gender marriage, and while he previously said he doesn’t think sexual orientation “should be a reason” to fire someone, he did not propose a plan to end LGBT workplace discrimination. Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence has been a longtime opponent of LGBT rights.