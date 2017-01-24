Senator questions why he should pay for birth control for 'unhappy liberal women'

A state senator has questioned why taxpayers should pay for birth control for "unhappy liberal women" who could afford to march in support of women's rights in Washington DC.
Chris McDaniel, a Republican of Mississippi, wrote two scathing Facebook posts about the women’s marches, which gathered more than three million people in the US alone, and how they strengthened his resolve to take away funding for women’s reproductive rights.
