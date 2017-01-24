Donald Trump: 11 things that have happened since he became US President

We are just three days into the tenure of President Donald Trump and already the headlines are stacking up.

Major developments include the new leader signing an executive order to begin the dismantling of Obamacare, and being named as the target of a lawsuit by ethics experts.

Mr Trump has also begun a war with American journalists after press secretary Sean Spicer used his first press conference to decry reporters' alleged bias and make false claims about the size of the crowd at Friday's inauguration ceremony.

Here are the 11 things that have already happened in Donald Trump's first three days in charge of the nuclear codes: