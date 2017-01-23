Newsvine

The west was built on racism. It's time we faced that – VIDEO | Opinion

View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Mon Jan 23, 2017 6:49 AM
Dead white men are revered by many as responsible for the advancement of civilisation, says sociology professor Kehinde Andrews. But, he argues, this so-called progress came at the expense of millions of people of colour. Global inequality is not an accident, he argues – it is designed to keep the hierarchy of race intact

