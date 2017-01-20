Natalie Portman: 'JFK was a great proponent of civil rights. Trump is taking us backwards' | Film

Natalie Portman enters the screening room wearing black shoes, a black dress and a black cape. The effect is stylish, if sombre. She could be in mourning. Or maybe Darth Vader has lured her to the dark side after all.

The effect dissolves when she extends a hand, flashes a blinding smile and reveals a sizeable belly bump. She plonks down in the front row, taking the weight off her legs. Portman is seven months pregnant and taking the radiance business seriously. She looks great.

The actor is enjoying a collision of glad tidings. She has moved back to Los Angeles from Paris, is about to have a second child (her son, Aleph, was born in 2011) and is receiving rapturous reviews for her performance in Jackie. If the bookies are right, she might well top it all with an Oscar.