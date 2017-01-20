5 ways you can protest Donald Trump's presidency

Donald Trump will enter the White House as perhaps the most disliked incoming president in modern US history.

Recent polls have shown that 40 per cent of Americans view how he has handled the transition favourably – a record low for a president in at least 40 years. To put it in perspective, Barack Obama took office in 2008 with an 80 per cent rating; Bill Clinton had 81 per cent; and George HW Bush took had an 83 per cent rating.

Even George W Bush, whose controversial election win sparked waves of protest, began his presidency at 71 per cent transition approval.