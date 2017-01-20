Barack Obama vows to speak out on 'core values' after he leaves office

President Barack Obama vowed that he would not fade into the background once he leaves office and promised to speak out whenever he feels America’s “core values” are threatened.

While he said that he was looking forward to taking a break from politics, he told his final news conference as president that “certain issues or certain moments where I think our core values may be at stake”, would draw him out of retirement.

“I put in that category if I saw systematic discrimination being ratified in some fashion,” he said. “I put in that category explicit or functional obstacles to people being able to vote, to exercise their franchise. I put in that category institutional efforts to silence the press.”