Obama Shouldn't Go Quietly

Washington — Donald J. Trump comes into office on Friday with an agenda largely built around tearing down that of his predecessor — rescinding executive orders, ripping up the Iran nuclear deal, backing the repeal of Obamacare and withdrawing from international climate change agreements, to name just a few of his possible first steps.

If Mr. Trump expected Barack Obama, who will be the first president since Woodrow Wilson to continue living in Washington, to retire to silence, he got a rude awakening on Wednesday. Mr. Obama told reporters at his last news conference that action by the new president on any number of things — voting rights, rescinding the so-called Dreamers program for immigrants who came to this country as children — “would merit me speaking out.”

Mr. Obama’s critics were quick to point out that this simply wasn’t done. Presidents are supposed to slip off the stage, take up hobbies and charities, let their successors have a go at it. But that hasn’t always been the case.