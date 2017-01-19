"I don’t know if I’m, like, racial profiling. I feel bad."
The woman who called 911 told police she had seen an African American man wearing a hoodie, jimmying a crow bar against what she suspected was a stolen vehicle.
Within minutes, police had tracked down Lawrence Crosby, a black, law-abiding PhD student in Evanston, a city just north of Chicago.
Illinois police caught beating black man they suspected of stealing his own car - VIDEO
