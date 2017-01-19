Should My Band Play at Trump's Inauguration?

I’ve been awaiting the phone call for weeks, ever since the president-elect tweeted that he’s not interested in “so-called A-list celebrities” performing at his inauguration events — this, despite the fact that his team reportedly reached out to Kiss, Elton John, Garth Brooks, Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Kanye West, Rebecca Ferguson and Charlotte Church to perform, and was kissed off by all.

The president-elect went on to say that he’d rather have “the PEOPLE.” I’m not familiar with that musical act, but given his run of misfortune, I wouldn’t be surprised if they turned him down as well.