Barack Obama is the most admired man in the world

President Obama is the most admired man in the world according to US citizens, a Gallup poll has found. 

The results, based on a 7-11 December poll, shouldn't surprise many - incumbent presidents have won the honour 58 times of the 70 that Gallup has run the annual survey.

Obama was the top choice for 22 per cent of the poll respondents, his best score since 2012.

