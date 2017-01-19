May's speech sounded like Trump. The only thing missing was the wall | Dan Roberts

Four times on Tuesday Theresa May promised to make Britain great again, and each one gave me goosebumps and flashbacks to covering the election of Donald Trump.

Making your country great is, of course, what all politicians aspire to do. But there was something eerily familiar about the seductive combination of nostalgia, bluster and exceptionalism that the prime minister employed in her Brexit speech.

“I want Britain to be what we have the potential, talent and ambition to be,” she said. “A great, global trading nation that is respected around the world and strong, confident and united at home.”