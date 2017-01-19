Obamacare saved my dad's life — and then he voted for Donald Trump

Standing at my desk wearing my 3-month-old son asleep on my chest in his BabyBjörn, I call my parents to ask if they voted for Donald Trump. It isn’t planned — neither my wearing my son nor making the call. Wearing him is one of the few ways to lull him to sleep at his age. And as for the call, I can’t wait another minute. I have to know. And if they did vote for Donald Trump, I have to ask why.

At Thanksgiving they came and went, but by some unspoken agreement we avoided the topic of the election altogether. As they left though, I felt sad that I hadn’t said anything. I worried that I had acquiesced to having an irreconcilable difference with my parents, that I was letting a part of my relationship with them go to ruin, like some closed, forgotten room in an old house.

It will help, I think to myself, having my son’s sleep-heavy head poised just below my chin as I talk with them. It will help me keep calm and avoid raising my voice for fear of waking him. As the phone rings I decide I won’t talk except to ask questions. I won’t say I have felt sick, almost grief-stricken ever since the election. I won’t say it was a tragedy, an act of collective nihilism, to elect a leader so unpredictable, so full of lies, who bullies and systematically demeans entire groups of people. I choke it all down — not just for my son’s sake, but also for theirs. I have to understand them. After all, they are the reason this election felt so personal to me in the first place.