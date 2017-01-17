Meet the world's 8 richest men who own as much as poorest 50%

There are just eight men who collectively own as much wealth as the poorest half of the global population, new research from Oxfam has shown.

The charity warns that the gap between the super-rich and the very poor has widened greatly in the space of a year. In 2016, it was the world’s 62 richest people whose combined wealth equated that of the poorest 3.6 billion on the planet.

Here we look at the world’s richest men and the philanthropic donations they make with their earnings.