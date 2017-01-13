Newsvine

Ms CYPRAH

 

About Over-Sixty, Sexy, Savvy and Soaring! (A Team London Ambassador, for the UK's capital) Articles: 2130 Seeds: 13906 Comments: 79563 Since: Jun 2007

How much are you worth? This tool can tell you by looking at your CV

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONIndependent.co.uk
Seeded on Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:12 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A new app by the job search site Adzuna can tell you how much you are worth just by looking at your CV.

Value My CV looks at over 100 data points in a CV, from education to employers to job skills, and uses that data to calculate a person’s market rate. It was created by the same data scientist who worked on Rightmove’s house price algorithm.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor