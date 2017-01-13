A new app by the job search site Adzuna can tell you how much you are worth just by looking at your CV.
Value My CV looks at over 100 data points in a CV, from education to employers to job skills, and uses that data to calculate a person’s market rate. It was created by the same data scientist who worked on Rightmove’s house price algorithm.
How much are you worth? This tool can tell you by looking at your CV
Seeded on Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:12 AM
