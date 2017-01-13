The fightback against Trump starts with Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech | Suzanne Moore

There is a Facebook group called Meryl Streep is our goddess. This sentiment surely extends way beyond Facebook. Her speech at the Golden Globes where she received a lifetime achievement award was typically brilliant.

I say typically, as she has a history of making powerful and lucid speeches even at these irritating fests of self-congratulation.

The joy of this particular instance was that she called Donald Trump to account without ever mentioning his name. She singled out rightly the lowest point in his campaign, when he mocked a disabled New York Times reporter. The pussy-grabbing remarks, remember, were exposed by others but his mocking of disability was done in plain sight at one of his rallies. This outright bullying would not be tolerated in primary school.